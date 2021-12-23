Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Jack Henry & Associates' (NASDAQ:JKHY) stock is up by a considerable 8.3% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Jack Henry & Associates' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jack Henry & Associates is:

23% = US$322m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Jack Henry & Associates' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Jack Henry & Associates has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Jack Henry & Associates saw little to no growth in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital

As a next step, we compared Jack Henry & Associates' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:JKHY Past Earnings Growth December 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for JKHY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Jack Henry & Associates Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 43% (meaning the company retains57% of profits) in the last three-year period, Jack Henry & Associates' earnings growth was more or les flat. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Jack Henry & Associates has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 38%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Jack Henry & Associates' future ROE will be 27% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Jack Henry & Associates certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

