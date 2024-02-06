Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $91.97 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $80.78 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $545.70 million from $505.31 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $91.97 Mln. vs. $80.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $545.70 Mln vs. $505.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.09 - $5.13 Full year revenue guidance: $2,197 - $2,210 Mln

