Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $84.71 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $71.41 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $478.26 million from $433.78 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $84.71 Mln. vs. $71.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $478.26 Mln vs. $433.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.85 Full year revenue guidance: $1,889 - $1,892 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.