Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Q3 Income Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $81.55 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $84.71 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $508.55 million from $478.26 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $81.55 Mln. vs. $84.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10 -Revenue (Q3): $508.55 Mln vs. $478.26 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $4.87 Full year revenue guidance: $2,050 - $2,057 Mln

