Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $95.67 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $71.98 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $493.90 million from $422.36 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $95.67 Mln. vs. $71.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $493.90 Mln vs. $422.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.82 Full year revenue guidance: $1,889 - $1,892 Mln

