Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $72.10 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $68.09 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $419.12 million from $386.27 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $72.10 Mln. vs. $68.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $419.12 Mln vs. $386.27 Mln last year.

