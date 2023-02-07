Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Profit Drops In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $80.78 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $95.67 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $505.31 million from $493.90 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $80.78 Mln. vs. $95.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $505.31 Mln vs. $493.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.79 - $4.83 Full year revenue guidance: $2,048 - $2,055 Mln

