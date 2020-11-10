Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.7% to US$159. Revenues were US$452m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$1.19 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 13%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:JKHY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates are now predicting revenues of US$1.76b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 2.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 2.7% to US$3.79 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.74 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$173. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Jack Henry & Associates at US$196 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$133. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Jack Henry & Associates' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 5.6% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Jack Henry & Associates is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Jack Henry & Associates' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Jack Henry & Associates that you should be aware of.

