Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JKHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JKHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $165.7, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JKHY was $165.7, representing a -17.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $200.98 and a 34.02% increase over the 52 week low of $123.64.

JKHY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). JKHY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports JKHY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.24%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JKHY Dividend History page.

