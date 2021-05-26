Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JKHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $156.41, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JKHY was $156.41, representing a -22.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $200.98 and a 10.42% increase over the 52 week low of $141.65.

JKHY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Unity Software Inc. (U). JKHY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports JKHY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.3%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JKHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

