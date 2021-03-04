Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JKHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.98% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JKHY was $152.29, representing a -24.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $200.98 and a 23.17% increase over the 52 week low of $123.64.

JKHY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). JKHY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports JKHY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .69%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JKHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JKHY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JKHY as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLLV with an increase of 5.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JKHY at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.