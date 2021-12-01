Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JKHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JKHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $151.63, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JKHY was $151.63, representing a -15.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.98 and a 7.05% increase over the 52 week low of $141.65.

JKHY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and Infosys Limited (INFY). JKHY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports JKHY's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 14.08%, compared to an industry average of 24.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jkhy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JKHY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JKHY as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDLO with an increase of 2.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JKHY at 99%.

