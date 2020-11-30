Dividends
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JKHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JKHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $157.8, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JKHY was $157.8, representing a -21.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $200.98 and a 27.63% increase over the 52 week low of $123.64.

JKHY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). JKHY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports JKHY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.5%, compared to an industry average of -7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JKHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

