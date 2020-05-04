Markets
JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Earnings Rise In Q3

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $73.86 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $59.25 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $404.27 million from $372.31 billion last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $73.86 Mln. vs. $59.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $404.27 Mln vs. $372.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $408 to $415 Mln Next quarter revenue guidance: $.77 to $.79 Full year EPS guidance: $3.83 to $3.85 Full year revenue guidance: $1695 to $1702 Mln

