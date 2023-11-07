Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $101.68 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $106.55 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $565.29 million from $524.68 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $101.68 Mln. vs. $106.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $565.29 Mln vs. $524.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.98 - $5.04 Full year revenue guidance: $2,193 - $2,214 Mln

