Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87.10 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $81.55 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $538.56 million from $508.55 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $87.10 Mln. vs. $81.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $538.56 Mln vs. $508.55 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.19 Full year revenue guidance: $2,215 - $2,228 Mln

