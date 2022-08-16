Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $80.43 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $76.86 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $482.67 million from $450.29 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $80.43 Mln. vs. $76.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $482.67 Mln vs. $450.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.