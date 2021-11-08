Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $102.11 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $92.22 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $488.06 million from $451.80 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $102.11 Mln. vs. $92.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $488.06 Mln vs. $451.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.64 - $4.73 Full year revenue guidance: $1,866 - $1,875 Mln

