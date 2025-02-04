Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $97.85 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $91.97 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $573.85 million from $545.70 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $97.85 Mln. vs. $91.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $573.85 Mln vs. $545.70 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.74 Full year revenue guidance: $2,369 - $2,391 Mln

