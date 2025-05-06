Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $111.11 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $87.10 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $585.09 million from $538.56 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $111.11 Mln. vs. $87.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $585.09 Mln vs. $538.56 Mln last year.

