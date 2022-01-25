Jack Henry & Associates COO Greg Adelson Also Named President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) announced Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Greg Adelson will become President and COO of the company, effective immediately. Adelson, who has been with the company for 11 years, has served as COO since 2019.

As President and COO, Adelson will retain his current responsibilities and assume leadership for the company's recently created Digital and Technology Office headed by Ben Metz.

Adelson joined Jack Henry in 2011 as group president of iPay and was promoted to General Manager of JHA Payment Solutions in 2014. He became COO more than two years ago with responsibility for all products and business units, including Core, Digital Banking, Lending, Payments, and Financial Crimes, among others.

