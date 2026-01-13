Jack Henry & Associates (BIT:1JKHY) Price Target Increased by 15.97% to 177.63

The average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates (BIT:1JKHY) has been revised to €177.63 / share. This is an increase of 15.97% from the prior estimate of €153.16 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €148.52 to a high of €207.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.75% from the latest reported closing price of €156.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1JKHY is 0.18%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 78,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,585K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JKHY by 17.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,350K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JKHY by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,155K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JKHY by 22.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,067K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JKHY by 10.53% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,956K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JKHY by 33.42% over the last quarter.

