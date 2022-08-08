Jack Henry & Associates Appoints Mimi Carsley To Succeed Kevin Williams As CFO And Treasurer

(RTTNews) - Financial technology company Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) announced Monday that Mimi Carsley has been named as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer, effective September 1, 2022.

Carsley will succeed Kevin Williams, who previously announced plans to retire. Williams will continue in his role until September 1, 2022 and will assist with the transition.

With more than 30 years of financial industry experience, Carsley most recently worked for Blucora, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions as interim CFO, as well as treasurer and senior vice president.

She previously served Blucora in a consultant capacity helping to lead M&A activity, corporate finance transactions, and data analytics operations.

Prior to Blucora, Carsley served as treasurer, EVP of corporate development for LPL Financial, as well as CFO and COO at Bluewater Global, Ltd., a private equity investment company and business consulting firm.

Carsley also spent ten years with Microsoft in a number of financial roles, including corporate development and as a divisional CFO.

