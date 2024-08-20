News & Insights

Markets
JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Announces FY25 Outlook - Update

August 20, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its quarterly results, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), Tuesday announced the outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company sees earnings of $5.78 to $5.87 per share for the full year, whereas analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect it to be $5.76 for the same period.

The company anticipates revenue of $2.369 billion to $2.391 billion.

On average, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect the revenue to be $2.37 billion for the fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JKHY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.