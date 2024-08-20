Jack Henry & Associates Announces FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its quarterly results, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), Tuesday announced the outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company sees earnings of $5.78 to $5.87 per share for the full year, whereas analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect it to be $5.76 for the same period.

The company anticipates revenue of $2.369 billion to $2.391 billion.

On average, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect the revenue to be $2.37 billion for the fiscal year.

