Jack Dorsey's Square In Talks To Buy Jay-Z's Tidal Service : Report

(RTTNews) - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey headed financial services company Square Inc. has held talks to acquire the music-streaming service Tidal, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Dorsey has discussed a potential deal with Jay-Z, the rapper and music mogul who acquired Tidal in 2015. The talks may not result in a transaction, the report said.

Tidal was launched in 2014. It has struggled to keep pace with other streaming services, including Spotify Technology and Apple Music.

