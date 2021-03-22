Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Sells for $2.9M

Bidding has closed on the auction for the first tweet ever sent by CEO Jack Dorsey, with a winning bid of over $2.9 million.

The auction for the genesis tweet by the Twitter co-founder in March 2006 closed Monday.

The winning bidder, Sina Estavi (@sinaEstavi), offered around 1630.6 ETH on March 6, which was not surpassed for the remaining 16 days of the auction.

Estavi is the CEO of Bridge Oracle, a public oracle system on the Tron network.

This amount was worth $2.5 million at the time but has increased to over $2.9 million with the appreciation in price the price of ether.

Dorsey had listed the tokenized version of the tweet March 5 on non-fungible token (NFT) platform Valuables, a program for selling authenticated tweets created by startup Cent.

The winning bidder will receive a digital certificate of the tweet, signed and verified using cryptography by its creator.

The tweet was minted in December 2020, prompting a bidding war between Estavi and Tron founder Justin Sun.

The Twitter CEO announced March 9 that proceeds from the auction will be donated to charity.

