Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Sponsors NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

NASCAR driver Darrell âBubbaâ Wallace has a new sponsorship deal that will see him sport the bitcoin logo at race events.

According to a tweet from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday, Wallaceâs race car will also feature the logo of Cash App, the mobile payments platform from Square, also founded by Dorsey.

Cash App offers mobile banking services, as well as the ability to invest in stocks and bitcoin.

Founder Dorsey is famously pro-bitcoin, having set up a team within Square â Square Crypto â to help with development of the cryptocurrency.

He also added a feature to Twitter earlier this year that produced a bitcoin logo emoji when the hashtag is tweeted.

Wallace is a professional race driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

An African-American, he recently made headlines after successfully pushing for the Confederate flag to be banned from NASCAR events during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Also read: Jack Dorsey Hopes Bitcoin Will Become Webâs âNative Currencyâ

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.