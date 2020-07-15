Cryptocurrencies

Jack Dorsey's Cash App Sponsors NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

NASCAR driver Darrell âBubbaâ Wallace has a new sponsorship deal that will see him sport the bitcoin logo at race events.

  • According to a tweet from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday, Wallaceâs race car will also feature the logo of Cash App, the mobile payments platform from Square, also founded by Dorsey.
  • Cash App offers mobile banking services, as well as the ability to invest in stocks and bitcoin.
  • Founder Dorsey is famously pro-bitcoin, having set up a team within Square â Square Crypto â to help with development of the cryptocurrency.
  • He also added a feature to Twitter earlier this year that produced a bitcoin logo emoji when the hashtag is tweeted.
  • Wallace is a professional race driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.
  • An African-American, he recently made headlines after successfully pushing for the Confederate flag to be banned from NASCAR events during the Black Lives Matter protests.

