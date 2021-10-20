Jack Dorsey Tweets Moon As Bitcoin Hits All-Time Price High

Today, the price of Bitcoin hit a brand new all time high of $66,000 and the Twitter and Square CEO is taking notice.

The price of Bitcoin is absolutely ripping on this fine Wednesday morning, and Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has definitely taken notice.

After seeing the price of Bitcoin hit new all-time highs against other fiat currencies such as the yen, euro, and the won yesterday, it failed to see a new high against the dollar. But today, BTC is taking no prisoners by skyrocketing past its previous all-time high of $64,840 to over $66,000, with no signs of slowing down.

Jack Dorsey has been a Bitcoin advocate for quite some time and has placed furthering Bitcoin as one of his top priorities. Recently, he announced that Square was considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. Earlier this year at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami, Dorsey said that if Bitcoin was in dire need of his help, he would leave Twitter and Square for it.

To help further Bitcoin, Dorsey and Square decided to build a secure yet user-friendly mobile Bitcoin wallet designed for mainstream adoption. He emphasized that the importance of this wallet is to help solve the question of how to get BTC into the hands of the next 100 million users in a noncustodial fashion. “It’s important to us to build an inclusive product that brings a noncustodial solution to the global market,” said Dorsey. “Bitcoin is for everyone.”

