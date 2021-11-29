Jack Dorsey Stepping Down As Twitter's CEO

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

We've all thought about quitting Twitter. Yesterday, CEO Jack Dorsey actually did.

The social-media behemoth's famously hands-off co-founder is leaving a company whose outsized role in the public square has outpaced its stock market stature — especially compared to its competition. So let's break it down.

The 'Twit' in 'Twitter'

Twitter stock was offered at $26 a share in 2013 and soared 73% on its first day to $44.90. On Monday, it opened at... $46 per share. That stagnant stock is indicative of a company — and, let's face it, a CEO — that has failed to attract new users and struggles to monetize the ones it has.

Stacked up against Facebook's, Twitter's growth looks Meta-bad:

The company counted 211 million monetizable daily active users in its latest earnings report, paltry compared to Facebook's reported 1.93 billion DAUs (plus an estimated half billion on its sister-social, Instagram).

In 2020 — a boom year for Big Tech — Facebook generated nearly $86 billion in revenue (including $24 billion from Insta), while Twitter posted a measly $3.72 billion.

Fleeting Features: "Twitter's been undermanaged, and there's been a lack of execution," Brad Slingerlend, a Janus Capital Group tech fund manager, told Wired in 2017. The new features Twitter has introduced have gotten mixed results. Its Snapchat Stories clone Fleets lasted less than a year, and Twitter shuttered Vine, the proto-TikTok app, four years after it was acquired for just $30 million in 2012. Earlier this month, Dorsey established a dedicated crypto team at Twitter, and while it's unclear what function it will serve on the platform, it is a sector befitting Dorsey's other major tech company.

Square One and Only: Speaking of... Dorsey has been pulling rare double-CEO-duties by also running fintech company Square Inc. The split-time was a motivation behind a Twitter shareholder group's attempt to oust him as CEO last year. But Square is having much greater success, with its market cap growing from $2.9 billion upon its 2015 IPO to nearly $100 billion today and more than double Twitter's. At least he's doing something right.

