Jack Dorsey says he will give $1 mln per year to Signal app

December 13, 2022 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in a blog post on Tuesday that he will give a grant of $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal, the first in a series of grants he plans to make to support "open internet development."

Social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies," and needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence," Dorsey wrote in a post on Revue, a newsletter service owned by Twitter.

