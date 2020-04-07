US Markets
TWTR

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln of his Square equity for COVID-19 relief efforts

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Square Inc and Twitter Inc chief executive officer Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he pledged $1 billion of his equity in the payments processor toward efforts aimed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

April 7 (Reuters) - Square Inc and Twitter Inc TWTR.N chief executive officer Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he pledged $1 billion of his equity in the payments processor toward efforts aimed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28% of his wealth, will be donated to a charitable fund, Start Small LLC, which would later focus its attention to girls' health and education.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR SQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular