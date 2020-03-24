Jack Dorsey-led Square withdraws annual revenue guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc SQ.N on Tuesday pulled its 2020 revenue forecast on uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak, a day after Twitter Inc TWTR.O, which is also headed by Dorsey, withdrew its full-year outlook.

Square also lowered its revenue forecast for the first quarter.

