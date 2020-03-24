US Markets

Jack Dorsey-led Square withdraws annual revenue guidance

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc on Tuesday pulled its 2020 revenue forecast on uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak, a day after Twitter Inc, which is also headed by Dorsey, withdrew its full-year outlook.

Square also lowered its revenue forecast for the first quarter.

