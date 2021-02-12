Cryptocurrencies

Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Put 500 Bitcoin Into Trust Supporting Africa and India

The Twitter CEO stated the endowment will be set up as a blind irrevocable trust.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Friday that he will partner with rapper Jay-Z and donate 500 bitcoin (currently worth about $23.6 million) to set up a new endowment trust supporting Africa and India.

  • Bitcoin advocate Dorsey tweeted the funds will go into a new endowment trust named “₿trust” initially focused on those two areas.
  • “It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us,” said Dorsey.
  • Dorsey shared a link for potential ₿trust board members to apply to help oversee the trust.
  • On Wednesday, Dorsey donated $1 million to cryptocurrency policy think tank Coin Center, according to an announcement tweeted by the organization’s director Jerry Brito.

Read more: Twitter CEO Donates $1M to Coin Center

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

