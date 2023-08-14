JACK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.50, changing hands as low as $83.31 per share. Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JACK's low point in its 52 week range is $65.715 per share, with $99.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.95.

