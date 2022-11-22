JACK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.39, changing hands as low as $70.00 per share. Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 16.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JACK's low point in its 52 week range is $54.80 per share, with $96.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.09.
