Jack in the Box Stock Up on Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Both metrics decreased on a year-over-year basis.



Following the results, the company’s shares gained 10.8% in the after-hour trading session yesterday.

JACK’s Earnings & Revenue Details

In the fiscal first quarter, operating earnings per share (EPS) was $1.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. However, the metric fell 1.5% from $1.95 per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $469.4 million missed the consensus mark of $470.2 million. The top line declined 3.7% on a year-over-year basis, due to the Del Taco refranchising transactions.



Franchise rental revenues increased 3% year over year to $116.5 million. Franchise royalties and other revenues increased 1% year over year to $74 million.



Franchise contributions to advertising and other services revenues rose 0.7% year over year to $77.5 million. Company restaurant sales in the quarter were $201.4 million, down from $224 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

JACK’s Comps Discussion

In the quarter under review, company-owned same-store sales decreased 0.4% year over year against the 2% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



Same-store sales at franchised stores increased 0.5% year over year compared with 0.7% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



Systemwide same-store sales increased 0.4% year over year compared with 0.8% growth reported in the year-ago quarter. Reduced transactions and an unfavorable mix shift caused this downside.

Del Taco’s Performance

In first-quarter fiscal 2025, company-owned same-store sales moved down 2.5% year over year, comprising the decline in franchise same-store and system-operated same-store sales of 5.1% and 4.5%, respectively.

Operating Highlights of JACK

In the fiscal first quarter, the total restaurant-level adjusted margin was 20%, flat year over year.



Food and packaging costs (as a percentage of company restaurant sales) fell 300 basis points year over year to 25.6%.



The total franchise level margin was 39.2% in the fiscal first quarter, down from 40% reported in the prior-year quarter.



In the quarter under review, selling, general and administrative expenses accounted for 10.8% of total revenues, up from 9.5% in the prior-year quarter.

JACK’s Balance Sheet

As of Jan. 19, 2025, cash totaled $75 million compared with $24.7 million as of Sept. 29, 2024. Long-term debt (net of current maturities) totaled $1.69 billion as of Jan. 19, 2025, compared with $1.7 billion as of Sept. 29, 2024.



In the fiscal first quarter, the company repurchased 0.1 million shares for $5 million. As of Jan. 19, management announced the availability of $175 million under its share repurchase program.



On Feb. 21, 2025, the company declared a cash dividend of 44 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on April 8, 2025, to its shareholders on record as of March 20.

JACK’s Fiscal 2025 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, management anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $288-$303 million. Depreciation and Amortization expenses are anticipated to be between $58 million and $60 million. Company-wide Capital Expenditures in fiscal 2025 are now expected in the range of $100-$105 million, down from the prior expectation of $105-$115 million.



Jack in the Box Restaurant Level Margin is expected to be 20-22%. The same-store sales for Jack in the Box are anticipated in the range of flat to up 1%, whereas for Del Taco segment, the figure is expected to be flat to down 1%.



Company-wide operating EPS for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of $5.05-$5.45.

Zacks Rank of JACK

