Jack in the Box sees FY25 EPS $5.05-$5.45, consensus $6.30

Sees FY25: “Capital Expenditures of $105M-$115M, SG&A of $160M-$170M, adjusted EBITDA of $288M-$303M.”
- Jack in the Box reports Q4 EPS $1.12, consensus $1.09
- Jack in the Box reports Q4 SSS down 2.1%
- Jack in the Box reports Q4 Del Taco SSS down 3.9%
- Jack in the Box options imply 9.6% move in share price post-earnings
- Jack in the Box price target lowered to $60 from $95 at Guggenheim
