Jack in the Box reports Q4 SSS down 2.1%

November 20, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

The company states: “Same-store sales decreased 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, comprised of a decrease in company-operated same-store sales of 2.2% and a decrease in franchise same-store sales of 2.0%. Sales performance was driven by a decrease in transactions and unfavorable menu mix, which was partially offset by price. Systemwide sales(1) for the fourth quarter decreased 1.7%. Restaurant-Level Margin(3), was 18.5% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 20.7% in the prior year period. The decrease was driven by transaction declines, as well as inflationary increases in wages, commodities and utilities, slightly offset by menu price increases.”

