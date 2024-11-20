News & Insights

Stocks

Jack in the Box reports Q4 EPS $1.12, consensus $1.09

November 20, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $349.3M, consensus $356.7M. “I am very pleased we achieved our gross opening targets for both Jack in the Box (JACK) and Del Taco in fiscal 2024, reflecting a level of growth not seen in over a decade, and also with the significant progress on our digital initiatives and POS rollout,” said Darin Harris, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer. “We managed well through a difficult top-line macro environment in 2024, and will continue to aggressively pursue initiatives to help energize sales and traffic in 2025.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JACK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JACK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.