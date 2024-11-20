Jack in the Box reports Q4 EPS $1.12, consensus $1.09

Reports Q4 revenue $349.3M, consensus $356.7M. “I am very pleased we achieved our gross opening targets for both Jack in the Box (JACK) and Del Taco in fiscal 2024, reflecting a level of growth not seen in over a decade, and also with the significant progress on our digital initiatives and POS rollout,” said Darin Harris, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer. “We managed well through a difficult top-line macro environment in 2024, and will continue to aggressively pursue initiatives to help energize sales and traffic in 2025.”

