Jack in the Box price target raised to $73 from $72 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Jack in the Box (JACK) to $73 from $72 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting price targets across BofA’s restaurant industry coverage to reflect estimate changes and higher market multiples ahead of Q3 reports from the group.

