Jack in the Box price target raised to $50 from $46 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Jack in the Box (JACK) to $50 from $46 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the fiscal Q4 report. Jack’s Q4 comp was below the Street, mitigated by margin and earnings upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
