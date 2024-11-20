Jack in the Box price target lowered to $60 from $95 at Guggenheim

News & Insights

Guggenheim lowered the firm’s price target on Jack in the Box (JACK) to $60 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of earnings coming later this week, the firm takes its FY25 EPS view down to $6.00, which puts it below the $6.25 Street consensus EPS for next year, as it expects Jack to guide below consensus EPS. However, given the current multiple, the firm argues that “a sizeable amount of earnings downside appears to already be factored into the current share price.”

