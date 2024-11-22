Jack in the Box price target lowered to $57 from $70 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Jack in the Box (JACK) to $57 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q4 SSS miss and weaker than expected FY25 guidance, though it also views the outlook as potentially conservative given the improved results in early Q1, easing compares ahead, and a potentially improving macro backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JACK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.