Jack in the Box price target lowered to $46 from $51 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman lowered the firm’s price target on Jack in the Box (JACK) to $46 from $51 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares following the earnings report.
