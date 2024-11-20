Jack in the Box options imply 9.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Jack in the Box (JACK) is 4.2x normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.6%, or $4.27, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.0%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JACK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.