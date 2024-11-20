Jack in the Box options imply 9.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Jack in the Box (JACK) is 4.2x normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.6%, or $4.27, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.0%.
