Jack In The Box (JACK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Jack In The Box (JACK) reported $332.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was -12.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -2.6% compared to the -4.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -2.6% compared to the -4.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 2,168 compared to the 2,172 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2,168 compared to the 2,172 average estimate based on six analysts. Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco) : 2,753 versus 2,765 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2,753 versus 2,765 estimated by six analysts on average. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 585 versus 593 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 585 versus 593 estimated by six analysts on average. Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -7.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.

: -7.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -2.1%. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised : 453 versus 468 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 453 versus 468 estimated by four analysts on average. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company : 132 versus 125 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 132 versus 125 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Company restaurant sales : $140.93 million versus $144.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.4% change.

: $140.93 million versus $144.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.4% change. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions) : $137.9 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $195.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%.

: $137.9 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $195.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $54.16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $55.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

: $54.16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $55.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other : $52.77 million versus $53.6 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.

: $52.77 million versus $53.6 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $85.13 million versus $85.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Jack In The Box have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

