Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Jack In The Box (JACK) reported $326.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was -34.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -7.4% versus -5.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -7.4% versus -5.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 2,136 versus 2,136 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,136 versus 2,136 estimated by five analysts on average. Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco) : 2,712 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,721.

: 2,712 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,721. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 576 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 586.

: 576 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 586. Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -3.9% compared to the -2.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -3.9% compared to the -2.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised : 444 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 454.

: 444 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 454. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company : 132 versus 132 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 132 versus 132 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Company restaurant sales : $142.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $142.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions) : $183.68 million versus $185.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $183.68 million versus $185.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $50.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $52.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $50.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $52.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other : $52.08 million versus $51.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.

: $52.08 million versus $51.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $80.66 million compared to the $81.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Jack In The Box have returned -21.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

