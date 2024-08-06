Jack In The Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Jack In The Box (JACK) reported $369.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -2.2% versus -0.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -2.2% versus -0.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 2,195 compared to the 2,199 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2,195 compared to the 2,199 average estimate based on seven analysts. Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco) : 2,792 compared to the 2,796 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2,792 compared to the 2,796 average estimate based on seven analysts. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 597 versus 596 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 597 versus 596 estimated by seven analysts on average. Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -3.9% versus -0.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -3.9% versus -0.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised : 432 compared to the 452 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 432 compared to the 452 average estimate based on five analysts. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company : 165 versus 144 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 165 versus 144 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Restaurant sales : $166.48 million compared to the $164.48 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.

: $166.48 million compared to the $164.48 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions) : $202.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $205.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

: $202.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $205.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $58.27 million compared to the $59.17 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $58.27 million compared to the $59.17 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other : $55.29 million compared to the $57.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

: $55.29 million compared to the $57.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues : $89.13 million versus $88.68 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

Shares of Jack In The Box have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

