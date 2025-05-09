Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Jack In The Box (JACK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $341.22 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jack In The Box metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions)' to come in at $195.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' reaching $56.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Company restaurant sales' will likely reach $147.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' will reach $84.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' should arrive at 2,779. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,790.

The consensus estimate for 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' stands at 590. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 595.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' of 2,189. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,195 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' at 472. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 429.

Analysts forecast 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' to reach 154. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 144.

Analysts predict that the 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' will reach 2,033. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,051.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' will reach 119. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 166.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total system - Company (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' should come in at 272. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 310 in the same quarter last year.



Jack In The Box shares have witnessed a change of +9.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JACK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

