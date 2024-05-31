Jack in the Box (JACK) Expands Del Taco Footprint in Florida

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, the parent company of Del Taco, continues to bolster its market presence with the opening of a new Del Taco location in Tallahassee, FL. This expansion, spearheaded by franchise organization Consolidated Taco Holdings, marks Del Taco’s tenth location in the state.

The strategic location at 2410 Apalachee Parkway offers residents modern amenities such as a drive-thru lane and contactless delivery pickup stations, catering to the increasing demands for convenience. The new restaurant showcases Del Taco’s commitment to quality, featuring freshly prepared dishes with high-quality ingredients like grilled carne asada steak, house-grated cheddar cheese and hand-chopped pico de gallo.

This move is part of a broader expansion strategy by Jack in the Box, following another recent opening in DeFuniak Springs. By increasing its footprint in Florida, particularly in the state capital, Jack in the Box aims to capture a larger share of the fast-growing Mexican quick-service restaurant market. The Fresh Flex design not only attracts customers with its vibrant, modern aesthetics but also streamlines operations, potentially boosting profitability.

The expansion aligns with Jack in the Box’s growth objectives, leveraging the strong demand for fresh, high-quality Mexican cuisine. As the second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant chain in the nation, Del Taco’s continued growth in key markets like Florida is expected to drive increased revenues and strengthen Jack in the Box market position. Investors can anticipate this strategic expansion to contribute positively to Jack in the Box financial performance and market share.

During second-quarter fiscal 2024, the company refranchised 13 Del Taco Restaurants with a new franchisee that includes a development agreement for 10 additional restaurants. It also has an agreement in place to franchise an additional 27 restaurants that are expected to close in the third quarter. Also, the company announced agreements to expand operations in Atlanta and Greensboro, NC. JACK remains on track to refranchise 40 to 60 restaurants in 2024, aiming to have Del 90% franchised by the end of 2025.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 28.9% in the past three months , compared with the industry’s decrease of 6.5%.



Key Picks

Better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include:



Wingstop Inc. WING sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has surged 93.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests a rise of 27.5% and 36.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 213.4%, on average. EAT’s shares have risen 90.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 5% and 40.3% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 15.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 3.8% and 9.9% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.

